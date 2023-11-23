Rekindling Old Flames: A Journey of Self-Reflection and Love

A scroll through my contacts was proof I had seen more penises than names I could remember. Sure, the treasure trove of lovers in my phone are fewer “missed connections” than “doors I never fully closed because I wanted attention” or someone convenient to text when I was horny. But I prided myself on having met a lot of eligible bachelors, and after four years of being off the market, I started to wonder if I had met them at the wrong time.
A time when I was younger and unprepared, perhaps too immature, and usually too drunk for something more. Approaching 30, I became infatuated with the possibility that the past could hold my future.This is how I gaslit myself into the idea that rekindling old flames was smarter than starting from scratch on the apps. Niko wasn’t precisely the catalyst for what happened next, but he was the first name crossed off the list. Our dynamic had been unique in seamlessly shifting between romance and friendship, but a lot happened in the five years since we last saw each othe
