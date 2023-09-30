Rejecting plan for massive warehouses near N.J. 55+ community was wrong, developer says

A plan to build two large warehouses near the Canal Walk community was turned down even though it met 'all zoning and other legal requirements,' the developer said. Link Logistics, based in New York, said company officials were disappointed Franklin Township’s planning board voted unanimously Tuesday to reject the company’s application to build two warehouses totaling 244,975 square feet along Schoolhouse and...
Link Logistics, based in New York, said company officials were disappointed Franklin Township’s planning board voted unanimously Tuesday to reject the company’s application to build two warehouses totaling 244,975 square feet along Schoolhouse and Mettlers roads.
“Link is a positive force for economic growth and a good neighbor that supports the communities where we operate. We are disappointed in the planning board’s decision and believe it was unwarranted, because the application met all zoning and other legal requirements,” a Link Logistics spokesperson said Thursday.
The warehouse proposal drew protests in Franklin Township, where the two large buildings would have bordered Canal Walk, a large community for residents 55 and older. Canal Walk residents organized rallies and a petition against the project.