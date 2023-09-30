Rejected by US courts, Onondaga Nation take centuries-old land rights case to international panel

The Onondaga Nation has protested for centuries that illegal land grabs shrunk their territory from a 2.5 million acre expanse in upstate New York to a relatively paltry patch of land south of Syracuse It took its case to President George Washington, to Congress and, more recently, to a U.S. court.Advertisement The U.S.

government is not expected to abide by any opinion by the commission, which is part of the Organization of American States, a pro-democracy grouping of Western Hemisphere nations.

“We had to adapt to the coming of our white brother to our lands,” said Sid Hill, the Tadodaho, or chief, of the Onondaga Nation. “And we just feel that with the talk about justice and equality and all these issues, then why isn’t it there for us?”

Today, the federally recognized territory consists of 7,500 gently rolling acres (3,000 hectares) south of Syracuse. About 2,000 people live there, many in single-family homes on wooded lots. A tax-free smoke shop sits just off the interstate. A wooden longhouse used for meetings sits deeper in the territory, testimony to the residents’ adherence to traditional ways. headtopics.com

“We have freedom, but it’s on a pinhead,” said Kent Lyons, who has lived on the territory since 1970.

