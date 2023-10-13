Reino Unido aprueba oferta de Microsoft por Activision y elimina último obstáculo a la compra

La decisión elimina la última barrera para una de las mayores transacciones tecnológicas de la historia.

“El nuevo acuerdo impedirá que Microsoft bloquee la competencia en los juegos en nube a medida que este mercado despega, conservando precios y servicios competitivos para los clientes británicos de los juegos en nube”, dijo el regulador. El presidente de Microsoft, Brad Smith, afirmó que la empresa estaba agradecida por la “exhaustiva revisión y decisión”.

Microsoft gets the go-ahead from U.K. regulators to buy Activision Blizzard

U.K. Competition Regulator Greenlights Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition