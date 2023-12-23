Reindeer Eyes Evolved to Spot Preferred Meal, Researchers Say

Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer may have millions of carrots set out for him on Christmas Eve, but what about the rest of the year? Finding food in a cold, barren landscape is challenging, but researchers from Dartmouth College in New Hampshire and the University of St. Andrews in Scotland report that reindeer eyes may have evolved to allow them to easily spot their preferred meal.





KPRC2 » / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Researchers Detect Extremely Energetic Cosmic Ray from Unknown SourceResearchers have detected an extremely energetic cosmic ray from an unknown source in the universe. The detection of a cosmic ray with such high energy is 'exceedingly rare' and the latest discovery, documented in a study published in the journal Science, could shed new light on the origin of these mysterious phenomena.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

MIT Researchers Develop Machine Learning Model to Calculate Transition States in Chemical ReactionsA team of MIT researchers has developed a machine learning model that can calculate transition states in chemical reactions within a few seconds, providing a faster alternative to traditional quantum chemistry techniques. The model could be used to design new reactions and catalysts, as well as model naturally occurring chemical reactions.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Researchers, Coast Salish people analyze 160-year-old indigenous dog pelt in the Smithsonian's collectionAnthropologists and biologists analyzed genetic clues preserved in the pelt of 'Mutton,' the only known woolly dog fleece in the world, to pinpoint the genes responsible for their highly sought-after woolly fur.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Researchers Discover New Types of CRISPR SystemResearchers have used an algorithm to find new, rare types of CRISPR system that could be adapted into genome-editing tools.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

Secret Project at OpenAI Raises Concerns Among ResearchersReports claim that a top-secret project at OpenAI has alarmed some researchers with its potential to solve intractable problems in a powerful new way. The project, known as Q*, has shown promising results in solving mathematical problems, leading to optimism about its future success. However, the pace of development has raised concerns among researchers focused on AI safety.

Source: WIREDScience - 🏆 385. / 55 Read more »

MIT Researchers Develop Method to Observe Multiple Molecules in CellsMIT researchers have developed a method that allows them to observe up to seven different molecules at a time, and potentially even more than that. This could help scientists learn more about how cells work and their response to various signals.

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »