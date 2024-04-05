Reid Park Zoo Welcomes Newborn Elephant Calf

Reid Park Zoo 's elephant herd welcomed a newborn calf in early March. The calf, weighing 327 pounds, is growing steadily and is now being introduced to the public. While initially attached to her mother, Samba, the calf is becoming more curious and independent.

The zoo is seeking suggestions for the calf's name, with 'Meru' being a top choice.

Reid Park Zoo Elephant Calf Newborn Meru

