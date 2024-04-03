Regulation of Carotenoid Metabolism in Zinnia elegans

Researchers have discovered a new mechanism for regulating carotenoid metabolism in Zinnia elegans. The study found that carotenoid cleavage dioxygenase plays a crucial role in the breakdown of carotenoids, leading to the production of various metabolites.

This finding could have implications for the development of new strategies to enhance carotenoid production in plants.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



physorg_com / 🏆 388. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman Envious of Garfield's Metabolism After Seeing Him Swallow Whole LasagnaA local woman expresses envy towards Garfield's ability to eat without gaining weight after witnessing him swallow a whole lasagna in one gulp.

Source: TheOnion - 🏆 724. / 51 Read more »

New research on their metabolism helps conserve endangered beluga whales in AlaskaNew data provided by studying the beluga whales at Georgia Aquarium helps close a key information gap about how much food these whales need to thrive. The information will inform important management decisions for their counterparts in Alaska's Cook Inlet, which are protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act (ESA).

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Best Exercises for Weight Loss to Burn Calories, Increase MetabolismStephanie Mansour is a contributing health and fitness writer for TODAY. She is a certified personal trainer, yoga and Pilates instructor and weight-loss coach for women. She hosts “Step It Up with Steph” on PBS. Join her complimentary health and weight-loss challenge and follow her for daily inspiration on Instagram and in her new app.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Researchers show that introduced tardigrade proteins can slow metabolism in human cellsUniversity of Wyoming researchers have gained further insight into how tardigrades survive extreme conditions and have shown that proteins from the microscopic creatures expressed in human cells can slow down molecular processes.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Researchers show that introduced tardigrade proteins can slow metabolism in human cellsTardigrade proteins are potential candidates in technologies centered on slowing the aging process and in long-term storage of human cells.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Weight Loss Unlocks Key to Better Metabolism: The Kallistatin EffectScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »