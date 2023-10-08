Regional peace only achievable with 'two-state solution': President Erdogan

Turkish President Erdogan urges for geographically integrated Palestinian state based on 1967 borders. / Photo: AA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the realisation of an independent, and geographically integrated Palestinian state based on 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as capital, could not be delayed any longer.

“Lasting peace in the Middle East is only possible through a final settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” Erdogan said on Sunday at the opening ceremony of Mor Efrem Syriac Orthodox Church in Yesilkoy on the European side of Istanbul. headtopics.com

Erdogan said Türkiye is ready to do its part to stop the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and reduce the tensions that escalated on Saturday. Palestinian group Hamas launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood, saying it was in response to the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. It said it fired rockets and captured many Israelis.

In retaliation, the Israeli army initiated Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas, launching air strikes on the Gaza city.

