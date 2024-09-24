Reggie Bush Sues USC, NCAA, And Pac-12 To Recoup Name, Image, Likeness Earnings

The NCAA changed its rules in 2021 to allow athletes to make money through sponsorship and endorsement deals after fighting against it for decades.Former USC football star Reggie Bush has filed a lawsuit against his school, the NCAA and the Pac-12 in a bid to recoup money made on his name, image and likeness during his career with the Trojans two decades ago.

Bush forfeited his Heisman in 2010 after USC was hit with massive sanctions partly related to Bush’s dealings with two aspiring sports marketers. Theand returned the trophy to Bush, citing fundamental changes in the structure of college athletics over the past 14 years.Former USC football star Reggie Bush spoke out Thursday after his 2005 Heisman Memorial Trophy was reinstated.

“We appreciate that the new administration at USC is trying to pick up the pieces of the former administrations’ unjust and improper handling of Reggie Bush," Levi McCathern, the attorney also handling Bush's separate lawsuit against the NCAA."However, the delay in fixing this speaks volumes.”

Reggie Bush USC NCAA NIL Lawsuit

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Reggie Bush sues USC, Pac-12, NCAA for NIL compensationReggie Bush has sued USC, the Pac-12 and the NCAA in a bid to recoup money made on his name, image and likeness during his college career from 2003 to '05.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Former Trojans star Reggie Bush sues USC, NCAA over uncompensated NILThe 2005 Heisman Trophy has been restored, but Bush’s legal team is launching another effort against the NCAA – and now against USC – claiming uncompensated “exploitation” of his …

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Reggie Bush sues USC, Pac-12 and NCAA to seek NIL compensation during Trojans careerFormer USC football star Reggie Bush has filed a lawsuit against his school, the NCAA and the Pac-12 in a bid to recoup money made on his name, image and…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Reggie Bush sues USC, Pac-12 and NCAA to seek NIL compensation during Trojans careerFormer USC football star Reggie Bush has filed a lawsuit against his school, the NCAA and the Pac-12 in a bid to recoup money made on his name, image and…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Reggie Bush sues USC, Pac-12 and NCAA to seek NIL compensation during Trojans careerFormer USC football star Reggie Bush has filed a lawsuit against his school, the NCAA and the Pac-12 in a bid to recoup money made on his name, image and…

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Ex-USC star Reggie Bush says 'everyone is safe' after attempted break-in at Encino homeFormer USC star Reggie Bush told The Times he was at his Encino home during an attempted break-in Tuesday. The area has seen a rash of burglaries recently.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »