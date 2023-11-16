HEAD TOPICS

Regal Robot Releases Limited Edition Rancor Concept Maquette Replica

Regal Robot has unveiled a new collectible from the world of Star Wars: a Concept Maquette Replica of the Rancor from Return of the Jedi. Hand-painted and recreated from the original film artifact, this limited edition statue stands at 10.5' tall and features a signature from Phil Tippett.

Regal Robot has released a new Concept Maquette Replica of the Rancor from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Standing at 10.5' tall, this hand-painted collectible is recreated from the original film artifact and features a signature from Phil Tippett, the head of Industrial Light & Magic's creature shop. Limited to only 150 pieces, Star Wars fans can purchase the Rancor Archive Collection Concept Statue for $1,299.

