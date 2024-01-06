Regaining Sensation: A Breakthrough in Bionic Prosthetics

A game-changer in prosthetics has been introduced to the world, allowing amputees to regain sensation through a mind-controlled bionic arm. Professor Max Ortiz-Catalan explains the process of implanting these arms and the training involved. This groundbreaking advancement in bionic medicine is a major development for amputees.





WIRED » / 🏆 555. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Satisfai Health Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for AI Tool in Esophageal Cancer AnalysisSatisfai Health Inc. has been granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its AI tool, 'Veritai', which aids in the analysis of Barrett's Esophagus and Early Esophageal Cancer during endoscopy. The tool provides advanced real-time clinical diagnostics to detect early and treatable cancer.

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Ja Morant: The Man Who Defies GravityA look into the rise of Ja Morant, a small-town basketball player who became an NBA sensation with his incredible jumping ability.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

Ja Morant: The Man Who Defies GravityA look into the rise of Ja Morant, a small-town basketball player who became an NBA sensation with his incredible jumping ability.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

Satisfai Health Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for AI Tool in Esophageal Cancer AnalysisSatisfai Health Inc. has been granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its AI tool, 'Veritai', which aids in the analysis of Barrett's Esophagus and Early Esophageal Cancer during endoscopy. The tool provides advanced real-time clinical diagnostics to detect early and treatable cancer.

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Regaining Sensation: A Breakthrough in Bionic ProstheticsA game-changer in prosthetics has been introduced to the world, allowing amputees to regain sensation through a mind-controlled bionic arm. Professor Max Ortiz-Catalan explains the process of implanting these arms and the training involved. This groundbreaking advancement in bionic medicine is a major development for amputees.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »