Refugees Set Up Encampment at Seattle Community Center

A group of refugees has set up an encampment at a Seattle community center due to a lack of funds. They had been staying at a hotel in Kent, but their stay was funded by Plymouth Church. The refugees approached Seattle City Council for funding to extend their hotel stay, but were declined the second time.

