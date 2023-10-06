Refs saved Chiefs with controversial Jets, Super Bowl calls: Tyreek Hill

On his podcast, “It Needed To Be Said,” Hill expressed an opinion that the referees should have let the Jets’ fourth-quarter interception of Patrick Mahomes, negated by a controversial holding penalty on Sauce Gardner, stand.

“The Chiefs and Jets, that last penalty call on Sauce Gardner, it was a 50/50, that’s all I’m gonna say,” Hill said, “It was a rough one. It was a rough one. Now I saw the interview that Pat did, he was like Sauce was grabbing him at 15 yards. Then I seen what Sauce said, I only grabbed him at 7, the receiver ran into me.Tyreek Hill believes his former teammates on the Chiefs benefitted from controversial holding calls against the Jets and in the Super Bowl.

“[Mahomes] threw the ball outside the receiver, and [Carter] was there, and he made the play. Then the ref threw the flag. To me personally that’s like when you play basketball one-on-one and you go up to make the basket, and they wait to see if you miss, and then call the foul. I can’t believe that happened. That was just crazy. headtopics.com

“The Chiefs,” Hill said, “they got saved like that last year for real though (against) the Eagles in the Super Bowl, for real. If we’re being for real.” Hill, who played on the Chiefs from 2016-21, joked about the break against the Jets helping fan the flames of the publicity of the rumored romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

“Then they come back and get saved in the Jets game, maybe because Taylor Swift was in the building,” Hill said. “I don’t know what’s going on. Hey, whatever Kelce is doing, I know you’re helping out the NFL.”See All ColumnistsTyreek Hill believes his former teammates on the Chiefs benefitted from controversial holding calls against the Jets and in the Super Bowl. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Tyreek Hill getting fined $7,000 \u2014 for not wearing socksTyreek Hill told the Palm Beach Post that he’s getting hit with a $7,000 fine over a pair of socks by the NFL stemming from Miami’s 70-20 win.

A Haunting on the Hill Beautifully Carries the Legend of Hill House ForwardA Haunting on the Hill is a stirring tribute to a horror legend and an instant haunted house classic in its own right.

Refs ripped for controversial out-of-bounds call on DJ Moore catch for BearsD.J. Moore was already having a big game for the Bears in Washington, but it may have potentially been bigger if not for a call in the third quarter.

Woods’ overtime goal carries Cherry Hill West past Eastern - Field hockey recapGet the latest New Jersey high school sports news, rankings, schedules, stats, scores, results & athletes info for high school football, soccer, wrestling, basketball, baseball, softball, lacrosse and more at nj.com.

Silent Hill: Ascension premieres on HalloweenSilent Hill: Ascension will have its “world premiere” on October 31st at 9PM ET. New content will be released daily over the course of six months for players to interact with.

Trump endorses key Capitol Hill ally, Jim Jordan, for House speakerScott Wong is a senior congressional reporter for NBC News.