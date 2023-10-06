Refs saved Chiefs with controversial Jets, Super Bowl calls: Tyreek Hill

On his podcast, “It Needed To Be Said,” Hill expressed an opinion that the referees should have let the Jets’ fourth-quarter interception of Patrick Mahomes, negated by a controversial holding penalty on Sauce Gardner, stand.
“The Chiefs and Jets, that last penalty call on Sauce Gardner, it was a 50/50, that’s all I’m gonna say,” Hill said, “It was a rough one. It was a rough one. Now I saw the interview that Pat did, he was like Sauce was grabbing him at 15 yards. Then I seen what Sauce said, I only grabbed him at 7, the receiver ran into me.Tyreek Hill believes his former teammates on the Chiefs benefitted from controversial holding calls against the Jets and in the Super Bowl.
"[Mahomes] threw the ball outside the receiver, and [Carter] was there, and he made the play. Then the ref threw the flag. To me personally that's like when you play basketball one-on-one and you go up to make the basket, and they wait to see if you miss, and then call the foul. I can't believe that happened. That was just crazy.
“The Chiefs,” Hill said, “they got saved like that last year for real though (against) the Eagles in the Super Bowl, for real. If we’re being for real.” Hill, who played on the Chiefs from 2016-21, joked about the break against the Jets helping fan the flames of the publicity of the rumored romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
"Then they come back and get saved in the Jets game, maybe because Taylor Swift was in the building," Hill said. "I don't know what's going on. Hey, whatever Kelce is doing, I know you're helping out the NFL."