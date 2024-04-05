Reflecting on My Love Life

At the end of 2023, as the new year approached, I reflected on the past 12 months and when the focus turned to my love life, I felt a wave of sadness. This wasn’t the first time I’d experienced these feelings but instead of allowing them to consume me, I decided to engage in some self-reflection. I had internalized a lot of negative beliefs and attitudes towards love. I believed it was something I actively had to seek out and that it couldn’t happen for a girl like me.

If my father, the first man in my life, couldn’t show me love, then who else would? It wasn’t until my last long-term relationship ended that I realized I hadn’t even given a second thought as to what I actually wanted in a partner. That didn’t matter at the time because I was more concerned with not being alone

Love Self-Reflection Negative Beliefs Attitudes Partner Personal Development

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Refinery29 / 🏆 26. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

80-year-old 'Elvis Impersonator' living life with a Hunk of Burning Love'JD the King' served his country in the Navy and continues to give back with music and charity.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »

30 Winnie The Pooh Quotes On Love, Life and FriendshipAssociate Lifestyle Reporter

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Guitarist Mike Zito Reflects on Love and Loss with His New Album Life is HardBlues guitarist Mike Zito has a new album and a sad story. They are one in the same. Zito’s latest, Life is Hard, is a tribute to his late wife Laura, who died from cancer last summer. Speaking via Zoom from his home in Nederland, Zito is proud of his...

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

JoJo Siwa Says She Can Define Her Entire Love Life Using This One WordDanielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »

175 Inspirational Quotes About Life and LoveAnnalise Anderson is an NBC Page and a contributing writer for TODAY.com. She has covered news, life and the arts for various publications. When she’s not writing, she enjoys getting outdoors, visiting art museums and exploring New York City’s restaurants.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Tough Guy Icon Charles Bronson’s Career Contains a Real-Life Love StoryRon Evangelista is a writer with a burning passion for cinema, and an unhealthy obsession with the Sergio Leone close up.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »