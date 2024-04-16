Reeves Joins Cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3

. Reeves joins fellow newcomers Krysten Ritter, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, and Jorma Taccone, who have all been cast in undisclosed roles, as well as Alyla Browne, who will be playing
Plot details remain under wraps at this time, though the movie is reportedly inspired by 2001’s Sonic Adventure 2 and 2005’s Shadow the Hedgehog. Ben Schwartz is reprising his role as the titular character in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, while Colleen O’Shaughnessey and Idris Elba will once again voice Tails and Knuckles. The cast for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 additionally includes James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone, and Tom Butler as Commander Walters.Spencer Legacy is ComingSoon and SuperHeroHype's Senior Editor.
Sonic The Hedgehog Keanu Reeves Cast Movie Sonic Adventure 2 Shadow The Hedgehog
