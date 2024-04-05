Reese Witherspoon's Production Company Developing 'Legally Blonde' Spinoff Series

Reese Witherspoon 's production company, Hello Sunshine , is developing a ' Legally Blonde ' spinoff series with Amazon MGM Studios. The series will be executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage , known for their work on ' Gossip Girl '. ' Legally Blonde ' debuted in 2001 and became a pop culture phenomenon, propelling Witherspoon to superstardom. The spinoff series will continue the story of Elle Woods, a Harvard law student who defies stereotypes and inspires others.

A third installment of the film franchise, 'Legally Blonde 3', is also in the works

Reese Witherspoon Hello Sunshine Legally Blonde Spinoff Series Amazon MGM Studios Josh Schwartz Stephanie Savage Gossip Girl Harvard Law Student Stereotypes Film Franchise

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



10News / 🏆 732. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prime Video Developing Legally Blonde TV Spin-Off, Reese Witherspoon to Executive ProducePrime Video has started working on a TV spin-off of the 2001 legal comedy Legally Blonde, with Reese Witherspoon set to executive produce. The show will be written by Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. It is yet to be determined if Witherspoon will appear in the series or solely work behind the scenes.

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Reese Witherspoon Developing Legally Blonde TV ShowReese Witherspoon is revisiting her iconic role in Legally Blonde, but this time on the small screen. Witherspoon is developing a TV show based on the comedy classic through her production company, Hello Sunshine. The show will be written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Legally Blonde TV Series Happening With Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing the new spinoff series.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Reese Witherspoon Developing 'Legally Blonde' Spinoff Series: Everything to KnowReese Witherspoon and her production company are planning to spin off her popular movie role into a TV series, ET can confirm.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

‘Legally Blonde’ Television Series Is In the Works, with Reese Witherspoon and the Duo Behind ‘Gossip Girl’ Producing ItRachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »

Britney Spears Could Have Been Elle Woods in ‘Legally Blonde,’ the Film’s Screenwriter RevealsRachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »