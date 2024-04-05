Reese Witherspoon Developing Legally Blonde TV Show

Reese Witherspoon is developing a Legally Blonde TV show through her production company, Hello Sunshine . The show will be written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage .

