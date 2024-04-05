Redshirt Freshman Defensive Tackle Officially Becomes a Buckeye

The redshirt freshman defensive tackle officially became a Buckeye on Friday following Ohio State ’s 11th spring practice of 2024. Smith never shed his black stripe or played in a game as a true freshman as he was sidelined by injuries for much of his first year as a Buckeye .

He’s impressed coaches with his development this spring, though, and was among the standouts during a recent practice, where he recorded multiple tackles for loss including one for a safety during a drill in which the offense was running plays from its own goal line. Ryan Day praised Smith's improvement, noting that he is finally healthy and able to showcase his skills

