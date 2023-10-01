Reds star Joey Votto ejected early in loss to Cardinals in possible final MLB game

NFL Week 4 late slate live tracker: Cardinals hanging around vs. 49ers

NFL Week 4 late slate live tracker: Cardinals hanging around vs. 49ers

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Reds star Joey Votto ejected early in loss to Cardinals in possible final MLB gameJoey Votto didn't last very long in what may be the last game of his career.

Cardinals host the Reds on 4-game home losing streakThe St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds looking to end a four-game home skid.

MLB Reds vs Cardinals Box Score - Sep 30, 2023Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game box score for Sep 30, 2023.

Reds eliminated in game 161 during 15-6 loss to CardinalsThe Cincinnati Reds’ bid to become just the third team to make the playoffs following a 100-loss season ended in game No. 161 when they were eliminated during the seventh inning of a 15-6 loss to the St.

MLB Reds vs Cardinals Box Score - Sep 29, 2023Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game box score for Sep 29, 2023.

Reds hit six home runs, keep playoff hopes alive with 19-2 rout of CardinalsCincinnati hit six home runs including Nick Martini’s three-run shot in the first inning in a 19-2 rout of the St.