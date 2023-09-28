Redfin survey finds significant discrimination against Black, Hispanic, Asian homebuyers

Nearly a third of Black buyers reported being discriminated against during their search for a home. As part of the survey, Redfin asked Black, Hispanic, and Asian buyers if that they had “ever felt that either sellers, their agents or landlords were less eager to work with you because of your ethnicity or race.

”

Of those, 32% of Black buyers answered “yes,” as well as 36% of Hispanics and 20% of Asian buyers. Over 5,000 U.S. residents were surveyed in the report in spring and summer of 2023, including people who had either moved within the last year, planned to move within a year, or who rent out their home.

As Redfin notes, “discrimination isn’t uncommon in the housing and rental market, and isn’t always overt.” “One example of discrimination in the housing market is ‘,’ which is when a broker guides a buyer or seller away from the neighborhood their client is interested in and toward a neighborhood where their client ‘might fit in better,’ Redfin detailed in a news release. headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Police ask for help in finding missing boy last seen Sept. 11He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Highlighting Hispanic-owned businesses across Houston areaKHOU 11 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting local businesses and their owners!

Hispanic Heritage Month: 'El Chullo' serving up Peruvian cuisine and culture alikeFrom the Andes to the Valley of the Sun, El Chullo has brought people together over good food for a decade.

An American dream business sells authentic Latin American foods: Hispanic Heritage MonthRolando Pozos, President and CEO Amapola Market, is from Monterrey Mexico and loves having a family operated business with several Los Angeles market locations.

Hispanic Heritage Month: NYC nonprofit working to get more Latinas into health careSomos Community Care serves more than 1 million patients in the five boroughs' most underserved communities. CBS New York's Lisa Rozner reports.

Hispanic Heritage Month: NYC nonprofit working to get more Latinas into health careSomos Community Care serves more than 1 million patients in the five boroughs' most underserved communities.

found that Black, Hispanic, and Asian homebuyers all experienced significant discrimination in their search for a house.

As part of the survey, Redfin asked Black, Hispanic, and Asian buyers if that they had “ever felt that either sellers, their agents or landlords were less eager to work with you because of your ethnicity or race.”

Of those, 32% of Black buyers answered “yes,” as well as 36% of Hispanics and 20% of Asian buyers.

Over 5,000 U.S. residents were surveyed in the report in spring and summer of 2023, including people who had either moved within the last year, planned to move within a year, or who rent out their home.

As Redfin notes, “discrimination isn’t uncommon in the housing and rental market, and isn’t always overt.”

“One example of discrimination in the housing market is ‘,’ which is when a broker guides a buyer or seller away from the neighborhood their client is interested in and toward a neighborhood where their client ‘might fit in better,’ Redfin detailed in a news release.

The survey also found that 22% of LGBTQ+ people who had recently moved faced discrimination in their own home buying process.