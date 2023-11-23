Red Wine Headaches Linked to Quercetin Disruption of Alcohol Metabolism

A study from UC Davis suggests that quercetin, a flavanol in red wine, could cause headaches by disrupting alcohol metabolism and leading to toxin buildup. Further research is planned to understand why some people are more susceptible to these headaches.A red wine may pair nicely with the upcoming Thanksgiving meal. But for some people, drinking red wine even in small amounts causes a headache.

Typically, a “red wine headache” can occur within 30 minutes to three hours after drinking as little as a small glass of wine.In a new study, scientists at the University of California, Davis, examined why this happens – even to people who don’t get headaches when drinking small amounts of other alcoholic beverages. Researchers think that a flavanol found naturally in red wines can interfere with the proper metabolism of alcohol and can lead to a headache. The study was published on November 20 in the journalThis flavanol is called quercetin and it is naturally present in all kinds of fruits and vegetables, including grape





