Red-State Republicans Working to Ban Lab-Cultured Meat

Scientists and entrepreneurs are developing new technologies to create meat from animal tissue cultivated in labs. This is different from Beyond Meat, tofu or any other meat substitute made from vegetarian ingredients. These are cells harvested from actual animals and then grown into edible flesh with the help of nutrients such as amino acids. The idea is to replicate the texture, taste and nutritional content of the delicious meats consumers already know and love.

Other lab-cultured meats (such as beef, pork and tuna) are still being developed. Even the cultivated chicken is available only in very small quantities, at two U.S. restaurants

