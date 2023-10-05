Red Sox loom as real threat to sign Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani and the Red Sox are starting to be linked more and more. One executive with an interested team said he believes they are a real threat.

Ohtani has a new big deal with New Balance out of Boston. Perhaps more important: The Red Sox need to balance things out after three last-place finishes in four years.The Cubs are a team that can afford him.

The Angels and Dodgers both will make a play, sources say. Most are writing off the incumbent team, but Ohtani did put together three extraordinary seasons over there. The Angels are so invested in Ohtani they may be the one big-market team not in on pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.Word is Ohtani doesn’t love pitching in Yankee Stadium (27.00 ERA in 3 2/3 innings).In-house candidates Kyle Haines (farm director) and Mark Hallberg (3B coach) may getOr least given him another year beyond 2024. headtopics.com

Sam Fuld, from New Hampshire and the runner-up to Alex Cora for Boston manager last time (interestingly,Red Sox manager Alex Cora.Padres GM A.J. Preller and manager Bob Melvin are going to have toAs it turns out, Jordan Montgomery can start in the playoffs.

