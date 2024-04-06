Red Sox Defeat Angels with Duran's Tiebreaking Homer

Jarren Duran hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, Tyler O'Neill had two home run s and the Boston Red Sox beat the Angels 8-6 Friday night for their fifth consecutive victory. O’Neill, Triston Casas and Reese McGuire all connected in the second inning of a five-homer game for streaking Boston, with O’Neill and Casas homering on consecutive pitches by Griffin Canning.

After Duran put Boston ahead late with his first homer of the season, O’Neill added another solo shot in the ninth as the Red Sox improved to 6-2 in their best start since 2018. Logan O'Hoppe hit his first career grand slam for the Angels, whose four-game winning streak ended in their home opener. After the Angels rallied to tie the game in the sixth and seventh, Duran hit a 105 mph line drive to center off José Soriano (0-1). Duran, who attended Cypress High School 15 minutes from Angel Stadium before playing at nearby Long Beach State, also had an RBI single in the sixth for Bosto

Jarren Duran Tyler O'neill Boston Red Sox Angels Home Run Victory

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Black Sox Players Sue White Sox, Seaver Signs with Mets, Aaron Ties Ruth's RecordTwo Black Sox players sue the White Sox, Tom Seaver signs with the Mets, and Hank Aaron ties Babe Ruth's career home run record in a game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Valdez hits a 3-run homer to help the Red Sox beat the Mariners 5-1Despite a mostly lethargic night, the Mariners' bats came through when needed the most, rattling off three runs in the bottom of the 10th to stun the Red Sox.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

MLB young core rankings, Nos. 20-11: Why Red Sox, Cardinals could rebuild quicklyWhich teams have the best building blocks for the present and imminent future? We've ranked all 30 clubs according to their top eight players under 28. Here's part 2 of 3.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Texas Rangers’ lineup is ‘pretty well set’ as team plays dress rehearsal games vs. Red SoxSome minor decisions remain for Bruce Bochy to make over the final 48 hours, but there probably won’t be any surprises before opening day vs. the Cubs.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

One Piece Announces Special Boston Red Sox CollaborationEiichiro Oda's One Piece is teaming up with Boston Red Sox for a special anniversary game.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Watch: MLB Spring Breakout, Red Sox v. BravesThe inaugural MLB Spring Breakout will take place this weekend, and KSL.com is here to stream some of the games.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »