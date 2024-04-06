Red Sox Defeat Angels with Duran's Tiebreaking Homer

Jarren Duran hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, Tyler O'Neill had two home run s and the Boston Red Sox beat the Angels 8-6 Friday night for their fifth consecutive victory. O’Neill, Triston Casas and Reese McGuire all connected in the second inning of a five-homer game for streaking Boston, with O’Neill and Casas homering on consecutive pitches by Griffin Canning.
After Duran put Boston ahead late with his first homer of the season, O’Neill added another solo shot in the ninth as the Red Sox improved to 6-2 in their best start since 2018. Logan O'Hoppe hit his first career grand slam for the Angels, whose four-game winning streak ended in their home opener. After the Angels rallied to tie the game in the sixth and seventh, Duran hit a 105 mph line drive to center off José Soriano (0-1). Duran, who attended Cypress High School 15 minutes from Angel Stadium before playing at nearby Long Beach State, also had an RBI single in the sixth for Bosto
Jarren Duran Tyler O'neill Boston Red Sox Angels Home Run Victory
