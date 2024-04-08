Red Sox Defeat Angels 12-2 to End 10-Game Road Trip

Chase McGuire drove in five runs, Tyler O'Neill hit his third home run of the series, and the Boston Red Sox ended their 10-game road trip with a 12-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Tanner Houck (2-0) allowed four hits in six scoreless innings and struck out seven. The right-hander became the first Boston pitcher to throw at least six innings and record seven or more strikeouts in each of his first two starts in a season.

David Hamilton and Dominican Rafael Devers also hit home runs for Boston, which returns from the trip with a 7-3 record and opens a series at home on Tuesday against Baltimore. Angels slugger Mike Trout avoided a shutout in the eighth inning with a solo home run, his fourth homer of the season. McGuire hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to extend Boston's lead to 7-0. He also drove in runs with a groundout in the eighth and a hit in the ninth. For the Red Sox, Mexican-American Jarren Durán went 4-for-1 with one RBI

Red Sox Angels Baseball Road Trip Victory Home Run Pitcher Shutout RBI

