Red Lobster Reportedly Considering Bankruptcy to Relieve Financial Pressures

Red Lobster is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy to relieve financial pressures that have weighed on the company. According to a report by Bloomberg citing people familiar with the discussions, Red Lobster is weighing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to renegotiate burdensome leases and address other long-term contracts as well as rising labor costs .

Darden Restaurants sold Red Lobster to Golden Gate Capital in 2014. Thai Union, which previously had a one-fourth stake in the company, bought out Golden Gate's stake in the company in 2021. Earlier this year, Thai Union announced it was planning to exit its investment in Red Lobster and take a write off after announcing in a regulatory filing that the restaurant chain's "ongoing financial requirements no longer align with Thai Union's capital allocation priorities.

Red Lobster Bankruptcy Financial Pressures Chapter 11 Leases Long-Term Contracts Labor Costs Debt Reduction

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LinkedIn reportedly considering adding gaming to its repertoireThe career-focused social media site LinkedIn has some puzzle games in development, TechCrunch reported over the weekend.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

How Do Grades Help Us? A Teacher Weighs In.Plus: Red Lobster, hair tantrums, and low-budget birthdays.

Source: Slate - 🏆 716. / 51 Read more »

My Son’s Getting Ready to Walk Home AlonePlus: Green Eggs & Ham, PANDAS, and a Red Lobster update.

Source: Slate - 🏆 716. / 51 Read more »

RED Will Continue to Support Canon RF, But Nikon is ‘Considering’ Making Cine OpticsWhile RED is now Nikon-owned, the cameras will still support Canon's RF mount. However, Nikon is looking to join the cine optics game.

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »

Marco Rubio argues attack on masculinity contributes to Trump’s growing supportRubio is one of several candidates that Trump is reportedly considering as his vice president.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Public transportation could be coming to Red RocksDenver leaders are considering options to bring public transit to Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »