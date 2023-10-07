The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.
New York (10-13-10), which improved to 6-0-3 in its last nine meetings with Toronto (4-19-10), didn’t grab the lead until Tom Barlow used an assist from Manoel in the 45th minute to score his third goal of the season.
Linhares (aka Luquinhas) took passes from Manoel and Omir Fernandez three minutes into the second half and scored, giving the Red Bulls a 2-0 lead with his second goal this season. Luquinhas completed the scoring in the 65th minute with assists from Manoel and defender Kyle Duncan. headtopics.com
Carlos Coronel totaled one save to earn the clean sheet for the Red Bulls. Luka Gavran saved two shots in his fourth start of the season for Toronto. Toronto has lost six straight matches in all competitions and 16 of its last 17.
