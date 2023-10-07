The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

New York (10-13-10), which improved to 6-0-3 in its last nine meetings with Toronto (4-19-10), didn’t grab the lead until Tom Barlow used an assist from Manoel in the 45th minute to score his third goal of the season.

Linhares (aka Luquinhas) took passes from Manoel and Omir Fernandez three minutes into the second half and scored, giving the Red Bulls a 2-0 lead with his second goal this season. Luquinhas completed the scoring in the 65th minute with assists from Manoel and defender Kyle Duncan. headtopics.com

Carlos Coronel totaled one save to earn the clean sheet for the Red Bulls. Luka Gavran saved two shots in his fourth start of the season for Toronto.MATCHDAY: Arsenal hosts Manchester City in Premier League. Barcelona without Lewandowski at GranadaToronto has lost six straight matches in all competitions and 16 of its last 17.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Ram 1500 Limited (RAM)RED Edition Is A Sinister Truck With A Heart Of GoldThe all black and red Ram 1500 Limited (RAM)RED Edition is actually a do-gooder, raising awareness for (RED), which fights against medical inequality

USD/CAD Price Forecast: USD Bulls Eye Further Upside Post Host NFP PrintLabor market data from both Canada and the US Came in hot on Friday. The Canadian Dollar does seem vulnerable as USDCAD eyes the 1.3900 mark

Why Lonzo Ball believes he'll play for the Chicago Bulls again - ESPNThe guard is expected to miss a second consecutive season after knee surgery, but he isn't just sitting on the sidelines.

Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu find growth in competition for Chicago Bulls starting point guard roleDespite competing for the Bulls starting point guard position, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu are the greatest assets to each other's improvement.

Bitcoin bulls keep pressure on $28K while calls for BTC price dip growBitcoin analysts hold little hope of a $28,000 BTC price breakthrough.

Is XRP Getting Ready for Another Death Cross?XRP facing some serious troubles on market, but bulls can still change situation