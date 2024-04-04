Red Bull Brings Formula One Car to Washington, D.C. Streets

Calling all racing enthusiasts: Red Bull is bringing one of its Formula One cars, the RB7 , to the District’s streets on Saturday, April 20. That afternoon, the car will trade its typical circuit digs for Pennsylvania Avenue—spanning from the Federal Trade Commission building all the way to the National Gallery of Art’s East Building, right at the foot of the Capitol.

The car comes with a championship pedigree: it was the ride of choice of Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel en route to his 2011 Formula One title. While the event is not a race—ex-Formula One stalwart David Coulthard is the sole driver who will be piloting the RB7—fans are still encouraged to gatherstarting at 1 PM (engines are supposed to start at 4 PM). The event is free, and no registration is required. The festivities begin on Friday, with a fan festival at 2 PM at Union Market, during which patrons will have the opportunity for a Q&A with Red Bull Racing team members, or can try out a racing simulator for themselve

Red Bull Formula One RB7 Washington D.C. Sebastian Vettel Fan Festival Racing Simulator

