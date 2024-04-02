Red Alert and Truck Ban in New York City

Red Alert on Wednesday due to the threat of heavy rain, strong winds and localized flooding. MTA bridges and tunnels are banning empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The ban impacts: Bronx-Whitestone Bridge, Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge, Henry Hudson Bridge, Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge, Robert F. Kennedy Bridge, Throgs Neck Bridge, Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

Pedestrian walkways at the Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge and Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge will also be closed. Today: Showers/rain ease in this morning. Rainy, chilly and breezy this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight: Still dealing with some rain/drizzle. Breezy with wind chills falling into the 30s. Tomorrow: Pockets of heavy rain, strong winds and possible flooding. Highs in the mid 40s, but it will feel like the low 40s and 30s. Looking ahead Thursday: Chance of showers and perhaps some wintry precipitation north of the city

