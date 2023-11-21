Recreating the Cottage in The Holiday: Beautiful Alternatives in Surrey and Beyond

It’s hard to imagine anything cosier or more quintessentially English than the cottage in The Holiday. In the much-loved festive romcom, the heartbroken Amanda Woods (Cameron Diaz) leaves Los Angeles for rural England, swapping her modern mansion for Rosehill Cottage, owned by Iris (Kate Winslet). The real-life inspiration for The Holiday cottage is actually Honeysuckle Cottage in Surrey, which was painstakingly recreated in a studio for the production of the 2006 film.
While the real cottage is not available to rent, we’ve found some lovely alternatives in Surrey and beyond on Airbnb. From tiny historic lodgings near London to more spacious cottages a little further afield, this list of beautiful properties and Rosehill Cottage lookalikes features everything you need to recreate Cameron Diaz’s memorable winter adventure. You could book a last-minute escape with friends or family, pencil in a romantic retreat, or make like Kate and Cameron and go it alone – houses as charming as the cottage in The Holiday certainly merit a solo voyag
