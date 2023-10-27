Record warmth on the table into the weekend

We've seen a mix of clouds and sun today and even some showers as a disturbance has been working eastward. That continues to move away through the evening as we shift our focus to our next cold front. This boundary is draped through the Ohio Valley and it closes in on the Susquehanna Valley tomorrow. As the front inches closer Saturday evening, a spotty shower or two is possible across but we're not expecting much rain.

It looks like it won't succeed and we stay raw and damp as showers move through. Shower chances hold Monday as a secondary cold front swings into the Mid-Atlantic. Highs hold around 60 to kick-off the workweek with even chillier conditions on the docket by Halloween. Temps tumble back into the lower 50s and with that cold front in the vicinity, we can't rule out a shower. Make sure to layer if you're heading out trick-or-treating.

