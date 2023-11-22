Record Number of Travelers Expected for Thanksgiving Day Break

Despite inflation and memories of past holiday travel meltdowns, millions of people are expected to hit airports and highways in record numbers over the Thanksgiving Day break.





United Airlines expects busiest Thanksgiving travel period on recordUnited is the first of the major U.S. airlines to release its forecast for the upcoming holiday season.

Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Travel Expected at AirportsAAA forecasts predict that Thanksgiving will be the busiest Thanksgiving for air travel since 2005. Here are some products that can save you money, time, and make your travel more comfortable.

Thanksgiving Travel: Record Year ExpectedMore people travel for Thanksgiving than any other U.S. holiday, and they get on the road or board planes starting nearly a week ahead of time. Friday — Nov. 17 this year — is generally regarded as the start of the holiday travel season, which stretches to the Tuesday following the holiday, Nov. 28 this year. It's already been a record year for travel: The Transportation Security Administration saw seven of the 10 busiest days in its history in 2023, said Administrator David Pekoske. The TSA expects to screen more than 30 million travelers over the period, according to a news release, noting the three busiest days have historically been the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after. And don't expect a reprieve on the roads — most Americans will get to their holiday destination by automobile. More than 55 million people are expected to head at least 50 miles to their Thanksgiving destination between Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 26, and more than 49 million of them will drive, according to AAA

Record Crowds Expected for Thanksgiving TravelThanksgiving travel; a blow to the Voting Rights Act; Trump's 'excellent' health; and more morning headlines | Tap on the picture to learn more 🔽

