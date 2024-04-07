Record Levels of Heat-Trapping Gases Reached in Earth's Atmosphere

The three most critical heat-trapping gases in Earth's atmosphere again reached record levels last year, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday, underscoring the inadequacy of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amid the worsening climate emergency . NOAA said the three most important human-caused greenhouse gases— carbon dioxide (CO2), methane, and nitrous oxide —'continued their steady climb during 2023.
' While the levels of these heat-trapping gases did not rise 'quite as high as the record jumps observed in recent years,' the figures 'were in line with the steep increases observed during the past decade.' 'We're caught between a rock and a charred place.' Global surface CO2 concentrations averaged 419.3 parts per million (ppm) last year, an increase of 2.8 ppm. It was the 12th straight year in which worldwide CO2 concentrations rose by more than 2 pp
Heat-Trapping Gases Greenhouse Gas Emissions Climate Emergency Carbon Dioxide Methane Nitrous Oxide
