Record Levels of Heat-Trapping Gases Reached in Earth's Atmosphere

The three most critical heat-trapping gases in Earth's atmosphere again reached record levels last year, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday, underscoring the inadequacy of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amid the worsening climate emergency . NOAA said the three most important human-caused greenhouse gases— carbon dioxide (CO2), methane, and nitrous oxide —'continued their steady climb during 2023.

' While the levels of these heat-trapping gases did not rise 'quite as high as the record jumps observed in recent years,' the figures 'were in line with the steep increases observed during the past decade.' 'We're caught between a rock and a charred place.' Global surface CO2 concentrations averaged 419.3 parts per million (ppm) last year, an increase of 2.8 ppm. It was the 12th straight year in which worldwide CO2 concentrations rose by more than 2 pp

Heat-Trapping Gases Greenhouse Gas Emissions Climate Emergency Carbon Dioxide Methane Nitrous Oxide

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



commondreams / 🏆 530. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Record Heat Expected Again in 2024 as UN Warns Earth Is 'On The Brink'The Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Source: ScienceAlert - 🏆 63. / 68 Read more »

Cities Appoint Chief Heat Officers to Tackle Extreme HeatSeveral cities have appointed chief heat officers to address the often-overlooked problem of extreme heat. Eleni Myrivili, the global CHO for the U.N.'s human settlement program, emphasizes the need to prepare for heat as the number one public health challenge in the next decade.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Mesa city outlines heat plans, local ministry wants to double heat-relief effortsLillian Donahue is an awarded, enterprise reporter whose career has taken her across the country.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Haiti gang wars push hunger to worst levels on recordAlmost half of Haiti’s people are struggling to feed themselves as gang violence spreads across the country, with several areas close to famine, international organizations said on Friday.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

How Lake Mead Water Levels Changed After 'Record-Breaking Rainfall'Lake Mead water levels have increased slightly since the weekend storm in Nevada.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Wall Street drifts to a mixed close, holding near record levelsU.S. stocks drifted to a mixed close as a lull carried through financial markets worldwide.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »