Record Hot July Triggers Unprecedented Coral Bleaching in Florida Keys

A record hot July across Florida prompted unprecedented levels of coral bleaching in the Florida Keys. Now, humans are stepping in to do whatever they can to save the surviving coral.

This marks the world’s fourth global bleaching event, and the second in the past decade – with previous periods in 1998, 2010, and between 2014-2017. The last 12 months have been the planet’s warmest on record and ocean temperatures have been surging off the charts. Global sea surface temperatures hitEl Niño, a natural climate pattern which originates in the Pacific Ocean along the equator and tends to push up global temperatures, has helped drive the unprecedented ocean heat.

In mid-February, CNN witnessed extensive coral bleaching on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef – the world’s largest coral reef system – on five different reefs spanning the northern and southern areas. Athere last month after aerial and underwater surveys by the Australian Institute of Marine Science and the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority.

Florida Coral Bleaching Record Hot July Coral Reef Marine Heatwaves

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



accuweather / 🏆 46. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Road House' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal Unfairly Trashes Image of The Florida KeysJake Gyllenhaal's new flick, 'Road House,' packs one helluva punch ... but Key West's Mayor ain't too thrilled with how their sunny paradise has been portrayed on-screen.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

CU Buffs vs. Florida: Three keys heading into NCAA Tournament matchupThe fast-and-furious Florida Gators of the SEC are the only thing standing between the CU Buffs men’s basketball team and NCAA Tournament history.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Florida Keys wreck identified as British warship that sank in 1742A wrecked vessel found off the Florida Keys in 1993, near Dry Tortugas National Park, has been identified as the HMS Tyger, a British frigate built in 1647.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Rare Sawfish Deaths Baffle Scientists In Florida KeysKnown as the 'Mother of Sharks,' I'm a Latina marine biologist who has a lot of labels: science communicator, conservationist, author, educator, podcaster, television presenter. You might have seen me on Discovery Channel's Shark Week, National Geographic, BBC Wildlife, heard my TEDx talk or read my Scholastic books.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Vessel off Florida Keys identified as British warship that sank in 18th centuryA wrecked seagoing vessel discovered decades ago off the Florida Keys has recently been identified as a British warship that sank in the 18th century.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Vessel off Florida Keys identified as British warship that sank in the 18th centuryA wrecked seagoing vessel discovered decades ago off the Florida Keys has recently been identified as a British warship that sank in the 18th century.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »