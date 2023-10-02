Record heat and humidity force cancellation of Twin Cities Marathon and 10-mile race

A forecast that record high temperaturesand humidity would create"extreme and dangerous" conditions prompted organizers to cancel two long-distance races Sunday in Minnesota's two largest cities that were expected to draw up to 20,000 runners.

A forecast that record high temperatures and humidity would create"extreme and dangerous" conditions prompted organizers to cancel two long-distance races Sunday in Minnesota's two largest cities that were expected to draw up to 20,000 runners.In the days leading up to Sunday's race, organizers had warned that weather conditions could be unsafe. But the race was expected to still be held, with additional safety precautions in place. By Sunday morning, a"black flag" warning was issued, prompting the event's cancellation.Some runners had lined up for the race's start early Sunday and told the Minneapolis Star Tribune they planned to run anyway.

