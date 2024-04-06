Record-Breaking Viewership for Women's Final Four Game

The women's Final Four game between Iowa and UConn in the NCAA Tournament attracted a record-breaking audience of 14.2 million viewers on ESPN . It became the most-viewed women's basketball game in history and the largest audience for an ESPN basketball broadcast. The game surpassed the viewership of the 2018 Eastern Conference finals between Cleveland and Boston, which was previously ESPN 's most-watched basketball game. With a peak audience of 17 million, the Iowa vs.

UConn game is expected to be among the top 50 primetime telecasts of 2024

