Record-breaking Viewership for 'Queen of Tears'

The latest episode of 'Queen of Tears' achieved its highest viewership ratings yet, with an average nationwide rating of 19.0 percent. It became the most-watched program on Sunday .

Queen Of Tears Viewership Ratings Record-Breaking Most-Watched Program Sunday

Record-Breaking Viewership for Women's Basketball SemifinalThe women's Final Four game on Friday night attracted 14.2 million viewers, setting a new record for women's basketball and ESPN's largest audience for a basketball broadcast.

Record-breaking viewership for NCAA women's basketball gameIowa's narrow victory over UConn in the NCAA women's basketball game drew a record-shattering 14.2 million viewers, becoming ESPN's most watched college basketball game in history.

Record-Breaking Viewership for Women's Final Four GameThe women's Final Four game between Iowa and UConn in the NCAA Tournament attracted a record-breaking audience of 14.2 million viewers on ESPN. It became the most-viewed women's basketball game in history and the largest audience for an ESPN basketball broadcast.

Record-Breaking Viewership for Women's Final FourThe women's Final Four on Friday night averaged 14.2 million viewers on ESPN, making it the most-viewed women's basketball game on record and the largest audience for an ESPN basketball broadcast.

Record-Breaking Viewership for Women's Final FourThe women's Final Four on Friday night averaged 14.2 million viewers on ESPN, making it the most-viewed women's basketball game on record and the largest audience for an ESPN basketball broadcast.

Iowa's NCAA Final Four Win Sets Women's College Basketball Viewership RecordIowa's victory against UConn in the NCAA Final Four game attracted 14.2 million viewers, the highest in women's college basketball history. The game also became the most-watched basketball telecast, surpassing both college and professional games. The previous viewership record was set by Iowa's Elite Eight win against LSU. Caitlin Clark and Hannah Stuelke played key roles in the victory.

