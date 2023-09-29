Record-breaking rainfall causes flooding in New York City

Parts of New York City and the metro area were left paralyzed Friday as torrential rain overwhelmed city streets. Residents were urged to stay home or shelter in place. Errol Barnett reports.

How much rain fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey, and ConnecticutA coastal storm brought heavy rain to New York City and across the Tri-State on Friday, bringing a half-foot of rain to some places.

Flooding in New York: Heavy Rain Brings Flash Flooding to New York CityGov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency as flash floods shut down neighborhoods across New York on Friday.

New York City’s Catastrophic Flooding Feels Like the New NormalLiving at the bottom of Park Slope feels increasingly risky.

New York City area under state of emergency after storms flood subways, strand people in carsA potent rush-hour rainstorm has swamped the New York metropolitan area

Video: Meteorologist maps out flash flood warnings across New York CityA coastal storm is dumping heavy rain over New York City and the Northeast, where downpours threaten to flood subways and roads.