Record-Breaking Action on Iowa's Women's Basketball Games

History is being made during the women’s NCAA Tournament with record audiences tuning in to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes and superstar Caitlin Clark . Sports book operators are reporting all-time highs in action on Iowa’s games and expect Friday’s semifinal showdown with the UConn Huskies to be another record-breaking handle.

The game features a battle between the two top players in women’s hoops, Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers.

