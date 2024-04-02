Recent Victories in Golf Tournaments

The article discusses the recent victories in various golf tournaments. Paul Casey, Bryson Dechambeau, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri of Crushers GC won the Team Champion Trophy at the LIV Golf Hong Kong.

Stephan Jaeger emerged as the winner of the Houston Open. Nelly Korda celebrated her victory in the LPGA Ford Championship. Cameron Young showcased his skills at the Valspar Championship.

