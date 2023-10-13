Receding Lake Powell Reveals 'Extremely Rare' Fossils

The receding waters of Lake Powell have revealed some extremely rare fossils from the Jurassic period.Paleontologists had been documenting fossil tracks in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Utah when they came across a bonebed containing fossils of a tritylodontid—an extinct mammal-like reptile that lived 180 million years ago.

'Studying these fossils will help paleontologists learn more about how early mammal relatives survived the mass extinction at the end of the Triassic Period and diversified through the Jurassic Period,' the NPS said.Several hundred pounds of rocks containing the fossils were removed from the site and taken to labs for more research.

