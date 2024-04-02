Recap of Past Segments and SXSW Highlights

This week's episode takes a look back at some segments from the not so distant past including a workout with Emmanuel Acho and an interview with William Shatner. SXSW red carpet interviews with Ryan Gosling, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, Sydney Sweeney, Nicolas Cage, and Sonequa Martin-Green are featured as well as Jane Lonsdale introducing us to a dog looking for a good home.
SXSW activations and red carpets are featured in this week's episode as well as a look at the Rodeo Austin BBQ Cook Off. South by Southwest is in Austin from March 8-16 and anchors Casey Claiborne and Dave Froehlich, along with digital content manager Donny, take a trip down memory lane, play a game, and talk to Austin Monthly and SpilltheATX about all the SXSW happenings this year. AAPI businesses are spotlighted in this week's episode as well as an iconic downtown Austin food truck. Interviews with hit Netflix show "Griselda" star Aurora Cassio and Austin music legend Tommy Taylor
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »
Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »
Source: AustinChronicle - 🏆 593. / 51 Read more »
Source: AustinChronicle - 🏆 593. / 51 Read more »
Source: AustinChronicle - 🏆 593. / 51 Read more »
Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »