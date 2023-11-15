Recalled Eye Drops Linked to Infections and Death

EzriCare eye drops were recalled after the CDC said at least 50 patients have reported infections in a dozen states, including one death. When Judith Gregory’s left eye became red, teary and painful last year, she made the first of many trips to her eye doctor to deal with complications. “At that time, I could still see out of my eye,” Gregory said. “A week later, I couldn’t even see out of it.

” The 81-year-old from Elsmere, Kentucky endured a seemingly endless string of medical appointments, surgeries and an eight-day hospital stay stemming from an eye infection. She says the infection was caused by tainted over-the-counter eye drops she purchased at a retail store and online. Gregory has sued India-based Global Pharma Healthcare, saying its product, EzriCare Artificial Tears, was "contaminated with a dangerous, and potentially life-threatening, bacteria," that caused her "financial and personal injury." it said had potentially been contaminated with drug-resistant bacteria linked to infections that caused deaths, eye-removal surgeries and blindness

