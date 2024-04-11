Recall on Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer and Gels Due to Methanol Contamination

Yes, there is a recall on Aruba Aloe brand hand sanitizer and gels. According to the FDA , the affected products contain methanol, which can be poisonous if ingested. Aruba Aloe Balm has issued a voluntary recall of 40 batches of Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 80% and Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel due to the presence of methanol. Customers who purchased these products have been notified by email and offered a discount coupon for their next purchase.

The FDA advises consumers to stop using and discard any recalled products. Only ethanol or isopropyl alcohol are permitted as active ingredients in alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Young children who accidentally ingest these products and individuals who drink them as a substitute for alcohol are most at risk for methanol poisoning. Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. has not received any reports of adverse events related to these products

