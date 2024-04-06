Recall of Liquid Laundry Detergent Packets Due to Safety Concerns

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes certain lot codes of Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags that were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024. The recall states approximately 8.2 million bags were recalled, with another 56,741 bags affected by the recall that were sold in Canada.

The CPSC said the outer packaging containing the packets meant to prevent access to the contents can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk to children if the contents are ingested, as well as posing a risk of skin and eye injuries. Ingestion of any surfactant-containing household cleaner in large amounts could potentially be fatal in individuals with underlying health issues

Recall Liquid Laundry Detergent Packets Safety Risk Children Ingestion

