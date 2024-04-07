Recall Issued for Certain Black+Decker Steamers Due to Burn Hazard

Certain Black+Decker steamers have been recalled due to a burn hazard caused by the potential to expel, spray, or leak hot water . The U.S. Consumer Safety Commission issued a recall notice for four models of the Easy Garment Steamers , affecting a total of 1.6 million units, including 518,500 that were previously repaired in a 2022 recall.

Since the initial recall, there have been 317 reports of hot water expelling from the steamers, resulting in 82 burn injuries, including seven second-degree burns. Out of these reports, 94 occurred with repaired steamers or models with the updated design, leading to 19 burn injuries. The affected Black+Decker steamers were sold at various retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, and online, from June 2021 to February 2024, at prices ranging from $14 to $23. The steamers come in different colors, measure approximately 11 inches high by 6 inches wide, and feature a large handle. The brand name "BLACK+DECKER" is located at the base of the steamer, and the model numbers are printed on the bottom and all sides of the color package. The UPC codes can be found on the sides, back, and bottom of the color package

