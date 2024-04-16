Recall Election Looms for Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price

Save Alameda For Everyone supporters take part in a rally to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price on the steps of the René C. Davidson Courthouse on Monday, March 4, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. SAFE members delivered over 110,000 signatures to be verified by the county Registrar of Voters on Monday, in hopes of triggering a recall election .

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors now must decide on a date for the election, which will likely be sometime between July and September.. For more than a year, they have railed against decisions by Price not to pursue lengthy prison terms against criminal defendants — framing such moves as being too lenient on crime.

Jim Sutton, an attorney for Price’s Protect the Win campaign, criticized recall organizers for having only “barely” cleared the county’s threshold for holding a recall election, despite having. He also raised concerns about Dupuis’ handling of the recall process so far — suggesting that more signatures should have been invalidated, and that his office took too long to finalize the count.

The move marks the second time in just the last few years that a recall effort has been aimed at a Bay Area district attorney. In June 2022, voters in San Francisco booted their own progressive district attorney, Chesa Boudin, from office in a nationally watched campaign.

