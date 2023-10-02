Recall alert: Seasonings recalled over rodent feces found in oregano samples

Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content DeskRegal Foods, Inc of Leola, PA, is recalling various seasonings because rodent feces were found in samples of oregano, according to the Food and Drug Administration.October 02, 2023 at 10:07 am PDTRegal Foods Inc.
Regal Foods Inc., located in Leola, issued the recall in July, and it was determined to be a Class II Recall by the Product Quantity: 9460 lbs

Code Information: Code: ORE22183, 8370, 8400 OM/23-550
Code Information: Code: REGAL TACO SEASONING 10oz ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 25# 8400 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# 8400
Code Information: Code: ORE22183, 8370, 8400 OM/23-550Code Information: Code: REGAL TACO SEASONING 10oz ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 25# 8400 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# 8400
