Recall alert: Seasonings recalled over rodent feces found in oregano samples

Seasonings recalled over rodent feces in oregano samples from Pennsylvania food manufacturerRegal Food Inc. voluntarily recalled a list of spices which contained oregano after the food manufacturer found rodent feces in samples.

Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content DeskRegal Foods, Inc of Leola, PA, is recalling various seasonings because rodent feces were found in samples of oregano, according to the Food and Drug Administration.October 02, 2023 at 10:07 am PDTRegal Foods Inc., located in Leola, issued the recall in July, and it was determined to be a Class II Recall by the Product Quantity: 9460 lbs

