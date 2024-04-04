Rebuilding the World: Truman's Challenge

My grandfather Harry S. Truman , who was sworn in as president after the death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, had inherited a worldwide catastrophe. Although World War II would end in the first four months of his presidency, as the leader of the most powerful country on Earth, he faced an enormous challenge to rebuild the war-ravaged world. “Boys, if you ever pray, pray for me now,” he told the White House press corps on April 13, 1945, the day after his tenure began.

The empires that had shaped the global order for centuries were crumbling. Much of Europe and Asia lay in ruins, ravaged by starvation and economic collapse. And a new global threat, communism, was on the rise. Rebuilding the economies of former World War II allies and enemies alike while countering Soviet expansionism and preventing a third world war became Truman’s primary foreign policy objective: “I want peace and I’m willing to fight for it

