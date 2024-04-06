Rebel Wilson Reveals the Person She Lost Her Virginity to in Her Memoir

Rebel Wilson recently shared in her memoir that she lost her virginity at the age of 35. She expressed her happiness in finding someone who found her desirable despite her weight. In an interview, she emphasized the importance of waiting until one is ready or more mature to have sex, stating that it doesn't have to happen during teenage years.

In her book, she revealed that Mickey Gooch Jr., whom she dated in 2015, was the person she lost her virginity to.

Rebel Wilson Memoir Virginity Mickey Gooch Jr. Weight Maturity Teenagers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rebel Wilson on the sobering secrets revealed in her memoir, 'Rebel Rising'The Australian actress made a big impression in the films 'Bridesmaids' and 'Pitch Perfect,' but she also faced emotional pain, professional obstacles and tabloid battles.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Rebel Wilson names the ex co-star she says is threatening her over memoir release“I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers,” Wilson wrote.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen counters Rebel Wilson after she claims reps 'bullied' her over bookSacha Baron Cohen responded to Rebel Wilson's claims from the set of 'The Brothers Grimsby.' The 'Borat' star inspires a chapter in Wilson's new memoir.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Rebel Wilson hated working with Sacha Baron Cohen so much that she instituted a new policyWilson also revealed that Cohen tried to block her memoir, Rebel Rising

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Rebel Wilson Promises to Reveal Name of 'Massive Assh---' She Previously Worked with in New BookRebel Wilson, whose memoir 'Rebel Rising' is out April 2, revealed on Instagram that she, in her book, will name a man in Hollywood whom she previously worked with who 'was a massive assh---' to her.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Who Is the 'Massive Asshole' Rebel Wilson Says She Worked With?Rebel Wilson will name the ‘massive asshole’ she once worked with in her upcoming ‘Rebel Rising’ memoir

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »